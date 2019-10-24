Kalanwali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कलांवली): Shishpal Singh of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kalanwali (कलांवली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,77,723 eligible electors, of which 94,616 were male, 83,103 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 446 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalanwali Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 21052 36.65% Shishpal Singh LEADING SAD 17117 29.80% Rajinder Singh Desujodha BJP 12226 21.29% Balkaur Singh JJP 5023 8.75% Nirmal Singh Malri BSP 777 1.35% Karnail Singh Odhan NOTA 523 0.91% Nota HLP 343 0.60% Pargat Singh Bhiwan IND 224 0.39% Kashmir Chand Oad IND 152 0.26% Virender Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,60,330 eligible electors, of which 85,455 were male, 74,875 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 446 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,38,779.

Kalanwali has an elector sex ratio of 878.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balkaur Singh of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12965 votes which was 9.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 40.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Charanjeet Singh of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12544 votes which was 10.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 50.97% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 42. Kalanwali Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 83.76%, while it was 83.5 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 193 polling stations in 42. Kalanwali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 173.

Extent: 42. Kalanwali constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: (SC) PCs Chattargarh, Bharokhan, Nejedela Kalan, Vaidwala, Farwain, Khairekan, Panihari-I and II, mirpur of Sirsa KC, KCs Bada Gudha, Sikanderpur, lakarwali, Rori, Kalanwali and Kalanwali (Municipal Committee) of Sirsa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalanwali is: 29.6935 75.0929.

