Kalapet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

12. Kalapet (कालापेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Kalapet is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 34,636 eligible electors, of which 16,502 were male, 18,133 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalapet in 2021 is 1099.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 32,009 eligible electors, of which 15,492 were male, 16,516 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,824 eligible electors, of which 12,753 were male, 13,071 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalapet in 2016 was 15. In 2011, there were 9.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, M.O.H.F. Shahjahan of INC won in this seat by defeating P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram of IND by a margin of 634 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.M.L. Kalyana Sundaram of AINRC won in this seat defeating M.O.H.F Shahjahan of INC by a margin of 6,366 votes which was 28.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 62.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 12. Kalapet Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Kalapet are: P M L Kalyanasundaram (BJP), S Mouttouvel (DMK), P Kaliamurthy (AMMK), K Kamaraj (NTK), R Chandramohan (MNM), S Hariharan (DMDK), C Asokumar Alias Rajkumar (IND), L Subbulakshmi (IND), Balasoubremaniane A (IND), A Senthil Alias Ramesh (IND), E Vignesh (IND), S Vengadessaperoumal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.69%, while it was 87.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 12. Kalapet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 32. In 2011 there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

12. Kalapet constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.1 to 6 and 12. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Kalapet is 15 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalapet is: 12°01’47.3"N 79°51’20.2"E.

