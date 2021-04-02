Kalasapakkam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kalasapakkam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kalasapakkam Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kalasapakkam seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Panneerselvam V of ADMK won from this seat beating Kumar G of INC by a margin of 26,414 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Agri.Krishnamurti.S.S of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Vijayakumar.P.S of INC by a margin of 38,234 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Kalasapakkam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kalasapakkam constituency are: V. Panneerselvam of AIADMK, P. S. T. Saravanan of DMK, M. Nehru of DMDK, M.S. Rajendhran of IJK, Balaji of NTK