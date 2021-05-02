Kalasapakkam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

65. Kalasapakkam (कलासपक्कम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kalasapakkam is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,800 eligible electors, of which 1,19,582 were male, 1,23,206 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalasapakkam in 2021 is 1030.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,301 eligible electors, of which 1,09,070 were male, 1,10,225 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,390 eligible electors, of which 91,174 were male, 89,216 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalasapakkam in 2016 was 689. In 2011, there were 805.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Panneerselvam V of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Kumar G of INC by a margin of 26,414 votes which was 14.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Agri.Krishnamurti.S.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Vijayakumar.P.S of INC by a margin of 38,234 votes which was 24.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 65. Kalasapakkam Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kalasapakkam are: Saravanan P S T (DMK), Nehru M (DMDK), Panneerselvam V (AIADMK), Rajkumar E (BSP), Kalyanasundaram A (VTVTK), Sampath R V (ADK), Balaji E (NTK), Rajendran M S (IJK), Amutha G (IND), Saravanan K (IND), Tirunavukarasu M (IND), Panneerselvam S (IND), Panneerselvam V (IND), Rajamani K (IND), Jagannathan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.81%, while it was 86.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 65. Kalasapakkam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

65. Kalasapakkam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Polur Taluk (Part) Amirthi, Neepalampattu, Kalpattu, Irumbili, Kuppam, Kalkuppam, Vazhiyur, Kalasamudram, Ananthapuram, Kanamalai, Nammiyampattu, Mandaparai, Veerappanur, Pudupattu, Eriyur, Kilkanavayur, Puliyankuppam, Padavedu, Senbagathoppu, Seengadu, Kuttakarai, Odamangalam, Kovilur, Pattarvaikadu, Thumbakkadu, Kidampalayam, Gengavaram, Melchippili, Erumaiyanur, Kilthatiyapattu, MelCholankuppam, Vadakarainammiyandal, Seenandal, Deverayanpalayam, Kandapalayam, Adamangalam, Kettavarampalayam, Sengaputheri, Mel Arani, Anaivady, Kappalur, Vanniyanur, Kachirimangalam, Mel Vilvarayanallur, Ernamangalam, Siruvallur, Arunagirimangalam, Gangalamahadevi, Nallanpillaipetral, Veeralur, Mattavettu, Mel palur, Kil palur, Kadalady, ThenMathimangalam, Banampattu, Sholavaram, Kilpotharai, Thenagaram, Pazhan koil, Elathur, Priyampattu, Poondi, Pillur, Kalasapakkam, Then Pallipattu, Vinnuvampattu, Kalur, Pathiyavady, Kampattu, Aniyalai, Ladavaram, Genganallur, Alangaramangalam, Padagam, Seetampattu and Padiyamputtu villages. Chengam Taluk (Part) Veeranandal, Munnuramangalam, Pudurchengam, Unnamalaipalayam, Karapattu, Pudupattu, Korattambattu, Kanji, Aridharimangalam, Thamaraipakkam, Nayampadi, Mashar, Kallarapadi, Endal, Nammiyandal, Alathur, Oravandavadi, Nandimangalam, Panaiolaipadi, Periyeri, Kottakulam, Muthanur, Thorapadi, Narasinganallur, Padiagraharam, Alliyandal, Japthikariyandal, Gengampattu, Kilpadur, Voividanthangal, Melpadur, Kulalpadi, Nathavadi, Vadamathur, Melnachipattu, Senthamangalam, Annandal, Melapunjai, Vasudevampattu, Eraiyur and Melmudiyanur villages. Pudupalayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Kalasapakkam is 1101 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalasapakkam is: 12°30’30.2"N 78°59’26.9"E.

