Kalayat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कलायत): Kamlesh Dhanda of BJP Leads

Kalayat (कलायत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaithal district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Kalayat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 32756 82.09% Kamlesh Dhanda LEADING INC 7145 17.91% Jai Parkash JJP -- 0.00% Satvinder Singh IND -- 0.00% Praveen Kumar IND -- 0.00% Ram Niwas NOTA -- 0.00% Nota INLD -- 0.00% Om Parkash CPM -- 0.00% Satywan NVP -- 0.00% Lokesh Sharma RLP -- 0.00% Satnarain AAP -- 0.00% Seema IND -- 0.00% Krishan BSP -- 0.00% Jogi Ram SWAI -- 0.00% Promila Sharan SHP -- 0.00% Bhumi Dev LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Rakesh Singh

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,02,080 eligible electors, of which 1,09,433 were male, 92,644 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,008 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,85,214 eligible electors, of which 1,02,139 were male, 83,075 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,008 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,62,982.

Kalayat has an elector sex ratio of 846.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhai Jai Parkash (JP) of IND won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 8390 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rampal Majra of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9400 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 43.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 16. Kalayat Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.51%, while it was 79.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.31%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 209 polling stations in 16. Kalayat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 180.

Extent: 16. Kalayat constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaithal district of Haryana: KCs Jakholi, Rajound, Kalayat, mator and Kalayat Municipal Committee of Kaithal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalayat is: 29.689 76.3416.

