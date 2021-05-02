Kalchini Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

11. Kalchini (कालचीनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bhutan. Kalchini is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,570 eligible electors, of which 1,21,817 were male, 1,24,746 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalchini in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,280 eligible electors, of which 1,10,052 were male, 1,08,224 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,769 eligible electors, of which 93,346 were male, 89,193 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalchini in 2016 was 585. In 2011, there were 375.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Wilson Champramary of TMC won in this seat by defeating Bishal Lama of BJP by a margin of 1,511 votes which was 0.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 34.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Wilson Champramary of IND won in this seat defeating Binay Bhusan Kerketta of RSP by a margin of 7,245 votes which was 4.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 30.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 11. Kalchini Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kalchini are: Avijit Narjinary (INC), Ashok Lama (NPP), Passang Lama (TMC), Bishal Lama (BJP), Chanchal Narjinary (LJP), Madan Kumar Uraon (JDU), Hakim Mahali (BJMP), Prakash Kujur (IND), Binay Narjinary (IND), Rekha Lakra (Ekka) (IND), Sukumar Minj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.45%, while it was 84.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 11. Kalchini constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

11. Kalchini constituency comprises of the following areas of Alipurduar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kalchini, 2. Majherdabri GP of CDB Alipurduar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Alipurduar.

The total area covered by Kalchini is 893 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalchini is: 26°41’20.4"N 89°29’12.1"E.

