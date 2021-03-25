Kaliabor Candidate List: Key Contests in Kaliabor Assembly Constituency of Assam

Kaliabor Assembly constituency in Kaliabor district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Kaliabor seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Keshab Mahanta of AGP won from this seat beating Bindu Ganju of INC by a margin of 37,990 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Keshab Mahanta of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Tapan Borah of INC by a margin of 9,029 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Kaliabor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kaliabor constituency are: Keshab Mahanta of AGP, Prasanta Kumar Saikia of CONG, Mukul Baruah of AJP