Kaliabor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

89. Kaliabor (कलिबोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Kaliabor is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.59%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,46,832 eligible electors, of which 73,304 were male, 73,522 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaliabor in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,21,467 eligible electors, of which 62,554 were male, 58,913 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,13,771 eligible electors, of which 58,611 were male, 55,160 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaliabor in 2016 was 175. In 2011, there were 162.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Keshab Mahanta of AGP won in this seat by defeating Bindu Ganju of INC by a margin of 37,990 votes which was 36.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 62.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Keshab Mahanta of AGP won in this seat defeating Tapan Borah of INC by a margin of 9,029 votes which was 9.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 49.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 89. Kaliabor Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Kaliabor are: Keshab Mahanta (AGP), Prasanta Kumar Saikia (INC), Mukul Baruah (AJP), Bhaskar Sarmah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.97%, while it was 79.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 89. Kaliabor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 162. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

89. Kaliabor constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Kaliabor thana and Duarsalna mouza in Samaguri thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Kaliabor is 591 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaliabor is: 26°33’11.9"N 92°58’14.2"E.

