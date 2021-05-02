Kaliaganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

34. Kaliaganj (कलियागंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Kaliaganj is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 52.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,82,280 eligible electors, of which 1,45,546 were male, 1,36,715 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaliaganj in 2021 is 939.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,603 eligible electors, of which 1,30,903 were male, 1,19,695 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,841 eligible electors, of which 1,07,649 were male, 95,198 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaliaganj in 2016 was 194. In 2011, there were 134.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Pramatha Nath Ray of INC won in this seat by defeating Basanta Roy of TMC by a margin of 46,602 votes which was 21.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pramatha Nath Ray of INC won in this seat defeating Nani Gopal Roy of CPIM by a margin of 7,290 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 34. Kaliaganj Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kaliaganj are: Tapan Deb Singha (TMC), Pravash Sarkar (INC), Soumen Roy (BJP), Gopal Chunary (SUCOIC), Namala Kanta Sarkar (AMB), Alen Sarkar (IND), Dilip Chandra Ray (IND), Shyama Sarkar (IND), Sudhir Sarkar (IND), Suresh Barman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.07%, while it was 87.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 402 polling stations in 34. Kaliaganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 266. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

34. Kaliaganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kaliaganj, 2. Kaliaganj (M) 3. Barua and Birghai GPs of CDB Raiganj. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Kaliaganj is 417 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaliaganj is: 25°36’38.5"N 88°17’51.4"E.

