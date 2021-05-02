Kaliganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

80. Kaliganj (कालीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kaliganj is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,246 eligible electors, of which 1,27,402 were male, 1,19,841 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaliganj in 2021 is 941.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,026 eligible electors, of which 1,13,705 were male, 1,03,316 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,279 eligible electors, of which 98,170 were male, 88,109 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaliganj in 2016 was 1,064. In 2011, there were 683.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Hasanuzzaman Sk of INC won in this seat by defeating Ahamed Nasiruddin (Lal) of TMC by a margin of 1,227 votes which was 0.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nasiruddin Ahamed(Lal) of TMC won in this seat defeating Sankar Sarkar of RSP by a margin of 17,178 votes which was 10.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.33% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 80. Kaliganj Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kaliganj are: Mohiuddin Mondal (SUCOIC), Abul Kashem (INC), Sujata Mandal (BSP), Abhijit Ghosh (BJP), Nasiruddin Ahamed (Lal) (TMC), Jayanta Das (BNARP), Kabil Uddin Shaikh (IND), Abhijit Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.99%, while it was 84.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 80. Kaliganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

80. Kaliganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: Bara Chandghar. Debagram, Faridpur, Gobra, Hatgachha, Juranpur, Kaliganj, Matiari, Mira-I, Mira-II, Panighata, Plassey- I and Plassey-II GPs of CDB Kaliganj. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Kaliganj is 259 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaliganj is: 23°43’07.7"N 88°15’12.6"E.

