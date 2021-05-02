Kalimpong Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

22. Kalimpong (कलिम्पोंग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Kalimpong district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bhutan, Sikkim (East District, South District Districts). Kalimpong is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,09,760 eligible electors, of which 1,03,961 were male, 1,05,799 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalimpong in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,93,742 eligible electors, of which 98,233 were male, 95,509 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,388 eligible electors, of which 85,122 were male, 81,266 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalimpong in 2016 was 2,532. In 2011, there were 1,164.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sarita Rai of GOJAM won in this seat by defeating Harka Bahadur Chettri of IND by a margin of 11,431 votes which was 8.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 49.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri of GOJAM won in this seat defeating Prakash Dahal of GNLF by a margin of 1,01,675 votes which was 81.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 87.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 22. Kalimpong Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kalimpong are: Dilip Pradhan (INC), Penjo Gompu Bhutia (NPP), Suva Pradhan (BJP), Ujjwal Rai (IND), Dr R B Bhujel (IND), Bhupendra Lepcha (IND), Ruden Sada Lepcha (IND), Songden Lepcha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.45%, while it was 75.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 301 polling stations in 22. Kalimpong constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 261. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

22. Kalimpong constituency comprises of the following areas of Kalimpong district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kalimpong-I 2. Kalimpong (M) 3. CDB Kalimpong-II, 4. CDB Gorubathan. It shares an inter-state border with Kalimpong.

The total area covered by Kalimpong is 1051 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalimpong is: 27°01’42.6"N 88°33’19.1"E.

