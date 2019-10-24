Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kalina Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कलिना): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalina (कलिना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalina (कलिना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
175. Kalina (कलिना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,37,209 eligible electors, of which 1,28,530 were male, 1,08,674 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 13 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,52,994 eligible electors, of which 1,40,559 were male, 1,12,435 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 13 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,576.
Kalina has an elector sex ratio of 845.51.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Govind Potnis of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1297 votes which was 1.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 24.21% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Krupashankar Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 12921 votes which was 11.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.68% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 175. Kalina Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 25 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.15%, while it was 45.51 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.31%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 228 polling stations in 175. Kalina constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 228.
Extent: 175. Kalina constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1048 (Part) -E.B. No. 59 to 76, 129 to 324, 340 to 430, 438 to 483, Ward No. 1975 (Part) E.B. No. 28, 47 to 126, 148 to 155 and 202 to 240 Ward No. 1978 (Part)-E.B. No. 1 to 54, 62, 63, 70 to 72, 79 to 125, 139 to 163, 574 to 579, and 837.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalina is: 19.0685 72.8697.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalina results.
