Kalka Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कालका): Pardeep Chaudhary of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

1. Kalka (कालका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panchkula district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.88%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,76,701 eligible electors, of which 93,454 were male, 83,235 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 336 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalka Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 25677 43.31% Pardeep Chaudhary LEADING BJP 25257 42.60% Latika Sharma INLD 4337 7.32% Satinder Singh JJP 1925 3.25% Kiran Chaudhary BSP 676 1.14% Ashwani Nagra NOTA 417 0.70% Nota AAP 281 0.47% Parveen Kumar IND 265 0.45% Umesh Kumar SHP 230 0.39% Charan Singh IND 148 0.25% Vidya Rani JSP 75 0.13% Meenakshi Sharma

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,57,064 eligible electors, of which 83,776 were male, 73,288 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 336 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,22,579.

Kalka has an elector sex ratio of 890.65.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Latika Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 19027 votes which was 15.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pardeep Chaudhary of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21187 votes which was 22.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 43.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 1. Kalka Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.53%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.31%, while it was 77.21 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.78%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 213 polling stations in 1. Kalka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 195.

Extent: 1. Kalka constituency comprises of the following areas of Panchkula district of Haryana: Kalka Tehsil; KCs morni and Raipur Rani of Panchkula Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalka is: 30.7496 76.9539.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalka results.

