Kallakurichi Candidate List: Key Contests in Kallakurichi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kallakurichi seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prabhu A of ADMK won from this seat beating Kamaraj P of DMK by a margin of 4,104 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.Alaguvelu of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating A.C.Pavarasu of VCK by a margin of 59,998 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Kallakurichi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kallakurichi constituency are: M. Senthilkumar of AIADMK, K. I. Manirathinam of CONG, N. Vijayakumar of DMDK, M. Ayyaswamy of IJK, Daravida Muththazmih Selvi of NTK