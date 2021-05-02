Kallakurichi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

80. Kallakurichi (कल्लाकुरिची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kallakurichi is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,86,578 eligible electors, of which 1,42,102 were male, 1,44,419 female and 57 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kallakurichi in 2021 is 1016.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,64,140 eligible electors, of which 1,32,458 were male, 1,31,661 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,243 eligible electors, of which 1,10,705 were male, 1,06,538 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kallakurichi in 2016 was 46. In 2011, there were 63.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prabhu A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Kamaraj P of DMK by a margin of 4,104 votes which was 1.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Alaguvelu of AIADMK won in this seat defeating A.C.Pavarasu of VCK by a margin of 59,998 votes which was 33.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 62.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 80. Kallakurichi Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kallakurichi are: Suriyaprakash M (IND), Dravidamuthamilselvi D (NTK), Manirathinem K I (INC), Vijayakumar N (DMDK), Senthilkumar M (AIADMK), Dinesh M (MIPA), Ayyasamy M (IJK), Devimangayarkarasi K (IND), Prabu C (IND), Gurusamy M (IND), Selvaraj M (IND), Palanisamy A (BSP), Kuppusamy K (AMGRDMK), Oviyar Ananth (LJP), Elaiyaperumal K (IND), Sivakumar S (IND), Subramaniyan P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.96%, while it was 82.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 80. Kallakurichi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 330. In 2011 there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

80. Kallakurichi constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi Taluk (Part) Anthiyur, Kunniyur, Melvizhi, Thennerikuppam, Thimmalai, Vadathorasalur, Siruvangur, Ka. Mamanandal, Sadaiyampattu, Mattigaikurichi, Nallathur, Kudiraichandal, Karanur, Peruvangur, Neelamangalam, Madur, Veeracholapuram, Pridivimangalam, Vilakkur, Chinnamampattu, Valavandankuppam, Sirunagalur, Poraiyur, Siruval, Thiyagai, Chithalur, Virugavur, Mudiyanur, Madam, Kurur, Niraimathi, Thenkiranur, Thachur, Ulagamkathan, Namasivayapuram, Bangaram, Indili, Porpadakurichi, Vilambar, Malaikottalam, Kanangur, Porasakurichi, Nagalur, Vadapoondi, Vengaivadi, Kudiyanallur, Somanathapuram, Ninnaiyur, Kottaiyur, Chittathur, Gurupeedapuram, Koondalur, Kachakudi, Eranji, Koothakudi, Udaiyanachi, Konagarayapalaiyam, Kandachimangalam, Varanjaram, Velakurichi, Chitteri, Sathanur (P), Vanavaretti, Thenthorasalur, Kattananthal, Lachiyam, Eravar, Melur, Kilpoondi, Vinaitheerthapuram, Kaniyamur, Moongilpadi, Elavadi, Poosappadi, Thenponparappi, Melnariyappanur, Rayappanur, A. Vasudevanur, Ammaiyagaram, Poondi, Thottapadi, Rayarpalayam, Pethanur, Siruvathur, Varadappanur, Pukkiravari, Sirumangalam, Kilnariyappanur, Ogaiyur, Eyyanur, Asakalathur, Magarur, Perumangalam, Nallasevipuram, Eriyur, Karunguli, Ammakalathur, Ulagiyanallur, Nattarmangalam, Thensiruvalur, Esandai, Nainarpalaiyam, Pethasamudram, Thathathiripuram, Kalasamudram, Thagamtheerthapuram, Kural, Alambalam (Vridhachalam), V.Krishnapuram, Kilkuppam, Anumanandal, Sembakurichi, Karunthalakurichi, Virabayankaram, Pakkampadi, Koogaiyur and V. Mamandur villages. Thiagadurgam (TP) and Kallakkurichi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Kallakurichi is 797 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kallakurichi is: 11°39’28.8"N 78°58’55.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kallakurichi results.

