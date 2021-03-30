Kalliasseri Candidate List: Key Contests in Kalliasseri Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kalliasseri Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kalliasseri seat is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections T V Rajesh of CPM won from this seat beating Amritha Ramakrishnan of INC by a margin of 42,891 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T.V. Rajesh of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. P. Indira of INC by a margin of 29,946 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Kalliasseri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kalliasseri constituency are: M. Vijin of CPI(M), Brijesh Kumar of CONG, Arun Kaithapram of BJP