Kalliasseri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

7. Kalliasseri (कालियासरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kalliasseri is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,84,923 eligible electors, of which 84,139 were male, 1,00,783 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalliasseri in 2021 is 1198.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,77,121 eligible electors, of which 79,588 were male, 97,533 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,384 eligible electors, of which 68,403 were male, 88,981 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalliasseri in 2016 was 1,212. In 2011, there were 786.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, T V Rajesh of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Amritha Ramakrishnan of INC by a margin of 42,891 votes which was 30.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 59.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.V. Rajesh of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. P. Indira of INC by a margin of 29,946 votes which was 23.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 58.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 7. Kalliasseri Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kalliasseri are: Arun Kaithapram (BJP), Adv Brijesh Kumar (INC), M Vijin (CPIM), Faizal Madayi (WPOI), Brijeshkumar M S/O Ambu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.41%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.35%, while it was 79.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 7. Kalliasseri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 152. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

7. Kalliasseri constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Cherukunnu, Cheruthazham, Ezhome, Kadannappalli- Panapuzha, Kalliasseri, Kannapuram, Kunhimangalam, Madayi and Mattool Panchayats in Kannur taluk and Pattuvam Panchayat in Taliparamba Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Kalliasseri is 210 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalliasseri is: 12°02’26.5"N 75°18’37.4"E.

