Kalna Election Result 2021 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

264. Kalna (काल्ना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kalna is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,286 eligible electors, of which 1,22,723 were male, 1,18,557 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalna in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,20,044 eligible electors, of which 1,13,480 were male, 1,06,563 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,742 eligible electors, of which 98,391 were male, 89,351 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalna in 2016 was 274. In 2011, there were 168.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kundu Biswajit of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sukul Chandra Sikdar of CPIM by a margin of 25,261 votes which was 13.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kundu Biswajit of TMC won in this seat defeating Sukul Chandra Sikdar of CPIM by a margin of 12,637 votes which was 7.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 264. Kalna Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kalna are: Deboprasad Bag (Poltu) (TMC), Nirab Khan (CPIM), Biswajit Kundu (BJP), Radhesyam Mandal (BSP), Kali Charan Sardar (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.03%, while it was 90.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 264. Kalna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 260. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

264. Kalna constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kalna-II, 2. Kalna (M) and 3. Bagnapara, Hatkalna and Krishnadevpur GPs of CDB Kalna-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Kalna is 228 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalna is: 23°11’50.3"N 88°17’57.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kalna results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam