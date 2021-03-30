Kalpetta Candidate List: Key Contests in Kalpetta Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kalpetta Assembly constituency in Wayanad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kalpetta seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C K Saseendran of CPM won from this seat beating M.V Shreyams Kumar of JDU by a margin of 13,083 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections M.V Sreyamskumar of SJD won from this this constituency defeating P.A Muhammed of CPM by a margin of 18,169 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kalpetta Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kalpetta constituency are: M. V. Shreyams Kumar of LJD, T. Siddique of CONG, T. M. Subeesh of BJP