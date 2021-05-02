Kalpetta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

19. Kalpetta (कलपेट्टा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Wayanad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kalpetta is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,00,895 eligible electors, of which 98,337 were male, 1,02,557 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalpetta in 2021 is 1043.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,938 eligible electors, of which 93,392 were male, 97,546 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,245 eligible electors, of which 84,031 were male, 86,214 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalpetta in 2016 was 295. In 2011, there were 203.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C K Saseendran of CPIM won in this seat by defeating M.V Shreyams Kumar of JDU by a margin of 13,083 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.V Sreyamskumar of SJD won in this seat defeating P.A Muhammed of CPIM by a margin of 18,169 votes which was 14.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SJD had a vote share of 52.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 19. Kalpetta Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kalpetta are: Aswin Bhimnath (BSP), Adv T Siddiqu (INC), Subeesh T M (BJP), M V Shreyamskumar (LTJD), Sunil Vaidyar (ADHRMP), Shylesh K (IND), T Sidique S/O Abdulla (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.07%, while it was 74.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 19. Kalpetta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 146. In 2011 there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

19. Kalpetta constituency comprises of the following areas of Wayanad district of Kerala: Kalpetta Municipality and Kaniambetta, Kottathara, Meppady, Muppainad, Muttil, Padinharethara, Pozhuthana, Thariyode, Vengappally and Vythiri Panchayats in Vythiri Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Wayanad.

The total area covered by Kalpetta is 625 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalpetta is: 11°35’53.9"N 76°02’37.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kalpetta results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam