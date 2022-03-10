Kalpi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kalpi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shyam Pal (BSP), Vinod Chaturvedi (SP), Veerendra Singh Parihar (RJM), Umakanti (INC), Rajiv Kumar (CPIMLL), Arun Kumar (DSP), Chhote Singh (NISHAD), Jishan (JAP), Rohit Tripathi (RWPOI), Ainul Hasan Mansoori (IND), Anjana Devi (IND), Shyam Kishor (IND), Sundar (JAP), Rais Ahmad (RVLP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.9%, which is 0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ku Narendra Pal Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalpi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.220 Kalpi (कालपी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Kalpi is part of Jalaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 344303 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,606 were male and 1,58,686 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalpi in 2019 was: 855 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,98,745 eligible electors, of which 2,09,571 were male,1,67,973 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,54,615 eligible electors, of which 1,97,680 were male, 1,56,931 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalpi in 2017 was 95. In 2012, there were 477 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ku Narendra Pal Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Chhote Singh of BSP by a margin of 51,484 which was 22.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Umakanti of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjay Singh of BSP by a margin of 6,650 votes which was 2.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 220 Kalpi Assembly segment of the 45. Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kalpi are: Shyam Pal (BSP), Vinod Chaturvedi (SP), Veerendra Singh Parihar (RJM), Umakanti (INC), Rajiv Kumar (CPIMLL), Arun Kumar (DSP), Chhote Singh (NISHAD), Jishan (JAP), Rohit Tripathi (RWPOI), Ainul Hasan Mansoori (IND), Anjana Devi (IND), Shyam Kishor (IND), Sundar (JAP), Rais Ahmad (RVLP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.77%, while it was 62.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kalpi went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.220 Kalpi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 475. In 2012, there were 458 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.220 Kalpi comprises of the following areas of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Kalpi Tehsil; KCs 1 Kuthaund and 2 Hadrukh of 2 Jalaun Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kalpi constituency, which are: Auraiya,Sikandra, Bhognipur, Hamirpur, Rath, Orai, Madhaugarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kalpi is approximately 1685 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalpi is: 26°07’46.6"N 79°36’09.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalpi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.