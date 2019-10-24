Kalwan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कळवण): Com. Gavit Jiva Pandu of CPM Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

117. Kalwan (कळवण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 79.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,67,745 eligible electors, of which 1,36,735 were male, 1,31,010 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 188 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalwan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 5737 71.83% Nitin Arjun A. T. Pawar LEADING CPM 1702 21.31% Com. Gavit Jiva Pandu SS 391 4.90% Mohan Navsu Gangurde NOTA 69 0.86% Nota BTP 35 0.44% Vijay Vicky Uttam Bhoye IND 32 0.40% Vamanrao Kadu Bagul MNS 21 0.26% Rajendra Laxman Thakre

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,41,613 eligible electors, of which 1,24,813 were male, 1,16,786 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 188 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,10,368.

Kalwan has an elector sex ratio of 958.13.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gavit Jiva Pandu of CPM won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4786 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 38.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Arjun Tulshiram(A T ) Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 16253 votes which was 11.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 117. Kalwan Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.82%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.38%, while it was 69.91 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.56%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 117. Kalwan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.

Extent: 117. Kalwan constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Surgana Tehsil 2. KalwanTehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalwan is: 20.539 73.9286.

