Kalyan East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कल्याण पूर्व): Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of Shiv Sena leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

142. Kalyan East (कल्याण पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,44,506 eligible electors, of which 1,86,952 were male, 1,57,389 female and 165 voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalyan East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 2923 100.00% Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad LEADING IND -- 0.00% Nandkumar Sambhaji Limkar BSP -- 0.00% Milind Chandrakant Belamkar SSENA -- 0.00% Harishchandra Dattu Patil IND -- 0.00% Narendra Waman More NCP -- 0.00% Prakash Balkrushna Tare IND -- 0.00% Soni Devram Ahire IND -- 0.00% Shailesh Rammurti Tiwari IND -- 0.00% Salvi Harshal Ravindra IND -- 0.00% Patel Yogesh Shivram IND -- 0.00% Devendra Jagdish Singh PJP -- 0.00% Adv. Uday Rasal BMKP -- 0.00% Abhijeet Ravi Tribhuvan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Akshay Manohar Mhatre IND -- 0.00% Apeksha Arun Dalvi SFB(c) -- 0.00% Chikane Sachin Suryakant IND -- 0.00% Balaji Ramdas Gaikwad VBA -- 0.00% Ashwini Vinayak Thorat-dhumal IND -- 0.00% Dhananjay Baburao Bodare Alias Aaba

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,12,659 eligible electors, of which 1,70,946 were male, 1,41,660 female and 165 voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,743.

Kalyan East has an elector sex ratio of 841.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 745 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 25.71% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 24486 votes which was 19.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 49.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 142. Kalyan East Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 45.23%, while it was 45.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 142. Kalyan East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 297.

Extent: 142. Kalyan East constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil (Part), Kalyan Dombivali (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 13 to 30, Ambernath Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kumbharli 3. Ulhasnagar Tehsil (Part) - Ulhasnagar (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No. 23 to 26, 43, and 52 to 55.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalyan East is: 19.1586 73.1553.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalyan East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.