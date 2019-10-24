Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Kalyan East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कल्याण पूर्व): Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of Shiv Sena Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyan East (कल्याण पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad
WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Kalyan East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कल्याण पूर्व): Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of Shiv Sena Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyan East (कल्याण पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

142. Kalyan East (कल्याण पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,44,506 eligible electors, of which 1,86,952 were male, 1,57,389 female and 165 voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kalyan East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
29015
48.71%
Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad
IND
22951
38.53%
Dhananjay Baburao Bodare Alias Aaba
NCP
6832
11.47%
Prakash Balkrushna Tare
BSP
766
1.29%
Milind Chandrakant Belamkar
IND
--
0.00%
Nandkumar Sambhaji Limkar
IND
--
0.00%
Narendra Waman More
IND
--
0.00%
Patel Yogesh Shivram
IND
--
0.00%
Soni Devram Ahire
IND
--
0.00%
Shailesh Rammurti Tiwari
IND
--
0.00%
Salvi Harshal Ravindra
SSENA
--
0.00%
Harishchandra Dattu Patil
IND
--
0.00%
Devendra Jagdish Singh
PJP
--
0.00%
Adv. Uday Rasal
BMKP
--
0.00%
Abhijeet Ravi Tribhuvan
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Akshay Manohar Mhatre
IND
--
0.00%
Apeksha Arun Dalvi
IND
--
0.00%
Balaji Ramdas Gaikwad
VBA
--
0.00%
Ashwini Vinayak Thorat-dhumal
SFB(c)
--
0.00%
Chikane Sachin Suryakant

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,12,659 eligible electors, of which 1,70,946 were male, 1,41,660 female and 165 voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,743.

Kalyan East has an elector sex ratio of 841.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 745 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 25.71% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 24486 votes which was 19.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 49.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 142. Kalyan East Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 45.23%, while it was 45.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 142. Kalyan East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 297.

Extent: 142. Kalyan East constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil (Part), Kalyan Dombivali (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 13 to 30, Ambernath Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kumbharli 3. Ulhasnagar Tehsil (Part) - Ulhasnagar (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No. 23 to 26, 43, and 52 to 55.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalyan East is: 19.1586 73.1553.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalyan East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram