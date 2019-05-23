Kalyan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kalyan Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sonali Ashok Gangawane NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suhas Dhananjay Bonde IND -- -- Sayyed Waseem Ali Nazir Ali IND -- -- Vinay Dubey IND -- -- Shiva Krishnamurthy Iyer SHS -- -- Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde BMP -- -- Gautam Baburao Waghchaure BKP -- -- Salve Vinod Manohar BPHP -- -- Dr. Suresh Abhiman Gawai BHMP -- -- Mohammed Ahmed Khan (Ahmed Neta) IUML -- -- Munir Ahmad Ansari BJAP -- -- Milind Kamble IND -- -- Mo. Yusuf Mo. Farooq Khan IND -- -- Yasmin Banoo Mohd. Salim IND -- -- Ajayshyam Ramlakhan Morya IND -- -- Amrish Raj Morajkar BRSP -- -- Haresh Sambhaji Bramhane PCP -- -- Habibur Rehman VBA -- -- Sanjay Hedaoo APOI -- -- Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao IND -- -- Asmita Pushkar Puranik IND -- -- Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote IND -- -- Nafees Ansari IND -- -- Narendrbhai More BSP -- -- Ravindra (Pintu) Kene IND -- -- Dinkar Ranganath Phalake IND -- -- Zafarullah Gulam Rab Sayyed NCP -- -- Babaji Balaram Patil

24. Kalyan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%. The estimated literacy level of Kalyan is 89.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shrikant Eknath Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,50,749 votes which was 30.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 53.49% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anand Prakash Paranjape of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24,202 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 38.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 42.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 34.31% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalyan was: Shrikant Eknath Shinde (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,44,943 men, 8,76,995 women and 96 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kalyan is: 19.2431 73.1403Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); কল্যাণ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); કલ્યાણ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); கல்யாண், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కళ్యాణ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); കല്യാൺ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).