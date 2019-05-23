English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalyan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyan (कल्याण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyan (कल्याण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Kalyan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%. The estimated literacy level of Kalyan is 89.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shrikant Eknath Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,50,749 votes which was 30.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 53.49% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Anand Prakash Paranjape of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24,202 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 38.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 42.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 34.31% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalyan was: Shrikant Eknath Shinde (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,44,943 men, 8,76,995 women and 96 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalyan Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kalyan is: 19.2431 73.1403
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); কল্যাণ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); કલ્યાણ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); கல்யாண், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కళ్యాణ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); കല്യാൺ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Anand Prakash Paranjape of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24,202 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 38.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
Kalyan Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sonali Ashok Gangawane
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Suhas Dhananjay Bonde
IND
--
--
Sayyed Waseem Ali Nazir Ali
IND
--
--
Vinay Dubey
IND
--
--
Shiva Krishnamurthy Iyer
SHS
--
--
Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde
BMP
--
--
Gautam Baburao Waghchaure
BKP
--
--
Salve Vinod Manohar
BPHP
--
--
Dr. Suresh Abhiman Gawai
BHMP
--
--
Mohammed Ahmed Khan (Ahmed Neta)
IUML
--
--
Munir Ahmad Ansari
BJAP
--
--
Milind Kamble
IND
--
--
Mo. Yusuf Mo. Farooq Khan
IND
--
--
Yasmin Banoo Mohd. Salim
IND
--
--
Ajayshyam Ramlakhan Morya
IND
--
--
Amrish Raj Morajkar
BRSP
--
--
Haresh Sambhaji Bramhane
PCP
--
--
Habibur Rehman
VBA
--
--
Sanjay Hedaoo
APOI
--
--
Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao
IND
--
--
Asmita Pushkar Puranik
IND
--
--
Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote
IND
--
--
Nafees Ansari
IND
--
--
Narendrbhai More
BSP
--
--
Ravindra (Pintu) Kene
IND
--
--
Dinkar Ranganath Phalake
IND
--
--
Zafarullah Gulam Rab Sayyed
NCP
--
--
Babaji Balaram Patil
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 42.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 34.31% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kalyan was: Shrikant Eknath Shinde (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,44,943 men, 8,76,995 women and 96 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalyan Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kalyan is: 19.2431 73.1403
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); কল্যাণ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); कल्याण, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); કલ્યાણ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); கல்யாண், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); కళ్యాణ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); കല്യാൺ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results