Kalyan Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कल्याण ग्रामीण): Pramod Raju Ratan Patil of MNS Leads

144. Kalyan Rural (कल्याण ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Kalyan Rural Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 35086 47.63% Mhatre Ramesh Sukrya MNS 33296 45.20% Pramod Raju Ratan Patil LEADING NOTA 2121 2.88% Nota VBA 1802 2.45% Amol Dhanraj Kendre IND 272 0.37% Shiva Krishnamurthy Iyer IND 268 0.36% Rakesh Kathod Patil PWPI 225 0.31% Roshan Harishchandra Patil BMKP 178 0.24% Chandrakant Vitthal Sonawane BVA 137 0.19% Pandagle Suresh Ram IND 108 0.15% Patil Vinaya Vishwanath AIFB 89 0.12% Sudhakar Omprakash Thapliyal IND 46 0.06% Krishnakant Chandrakant Ranpise IND 35 0.05% Jadhav Zumbar Lukas

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,22,959 eligible electors, of which 2,32,426 were male, 1,90,477 female and 56 voters of the third gender. A total of 63 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,49,261 eligible electors, of which 1,91,589 were male, 1,57,646 female and 56 voters of the third gender. A total of 63 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,62,111.

Kalyan Rural has an elector sex ratio of 819.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhoir Subhash Ganu of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 44212 votes which was 26.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.21% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ramesh Ratan Patil of MNS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9507 votes which was 7.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 41.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 144. Kalyan Rural Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 46.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 47.96%, while it was 47.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 389 polling stations in 144. Kalyan Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 339.

Extent: 144. Kalyan Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part) - Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 6 & 7, Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 6 & 7. 2. Kalyan Tehsil (Part), Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 31 to 34, 51 to 56, 66, 67 and 69 to 77, Kalyan Revenue Circle(Part)- Nilje and Hedutane Saza.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalyan Rural is: 19.1672 73.0706.

