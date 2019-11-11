Kalyan Singh, Ex-UP CM Accused in Babri Demolition, Welcomes Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict

Lucknow: Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri mosque was razed in 1992, has hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Firebrand Hindutva leader Singh, along with BJP veterans LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, is an accused in the demolition of the Babri mosque and is out on bail.

Singh, who has been a prominent face of the Ram Mandir movement, said that after the verdict of the apex court, a grand Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya and the town will be developed.

“The Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as victory or defeat. I welcome the decision of the court. There couldn’t have been a better verdict as everyone is satisfied with the decision and not a single voice was raised against it. Now it is the job of the government to form a Trust and start the construction of Ram Temple now,” Singh said adding that a 500-year-old dispute has come to an end.

Singh said that he will be soon going to Ayodhya. However, he refused to comment on the Babri demolition case against him.

He said that the issue of Ram Mandir is close to everyone’s heart and should not be seen as anyone’s win or loss.

“I am a Ram Bhakt and have always dreamt of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

The accused leaders in Babri demolition case are out on bail and have been granted exemption from the appearing personally in the court hearings.

The leaders have been facing trial in the case since May 25, 2017 after the Supreme Court on April 17 that year struck down an Allahabad High Court's order, discharging them in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.