Kalyan Singh, Former UP CM and Veteran BJP Leader, Dies of Multi Organ Failure

Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran, passed away at the age of 89 in Lucknown on Saturday. Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the city due to an infection and reduced consciousness level on July 4.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, the SGPGIMS said in a statement on Saturday night. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced three days of state mourning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and condoled the demise of the senior leader Kalyan Singh. “I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," the prime minister said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also offered his condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल श्री कल्याण सिंह जी का निधन हृदय विदारक!दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दे भगवान। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 21, 2021

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday visited the senior leader who was in “critical" condition and enquired about his health.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The 89-year-old veteran leader has also served as the governor of Rajasthan. Medical Education minister Suresh Khanna accompanied Adityanath to the hospital, the statement said.

