LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kalyan Singh, Rajiv Kumar Have No Right to Remain in Office After EC Indictment, Says Chidambaram

The EC expressed 'displeasure' over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress' 'NYAY' scheme and Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalyan Singh, Rajiv Kumar Have No Right to Remain in Office After EC Indictment, Says Chidambaram
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar have no right to remain in office after their indictment by the Election Commission for poll code violation. The former finance minister's tweet demanding the resignations of Singh and Kumar came after the EC pointed to model code of conduct violations by the two.

On Friday, the EC expressed "displeasure" over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY'.

Before that, the poll panel had on Monday concluded that Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister were violative of the model code.

"Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar must resign immediately. After the indictment by the Election Commission, they have no right to remain in office," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram