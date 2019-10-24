Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kalyan West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कल्याण पश्चिम): Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyan West (कल्याण पश्चिम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
138. Kalyan West (कल्याण पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,44,354 eligible electors, of which 2,35,602 were male, 2,08,746 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,96,951 eligible electors, of which 2,11,137 were male, 1,85,814 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,22,529.
Kalyan West has an elector sex ratio of 886.01.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 2219 votes which was 1.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.47% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Bhoir Prakash Sukhdeo of MNS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5549 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 28.36% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 138. Kalyan West Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 44.96%, while it was 44.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.04%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 409 polling stations in 138. Kalyan West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 366.
Extent: 138. Kalyan West constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil(Part) - Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 1 to 12 and 35 to 50 and Manda Saza in Kalyan Revenue Circle.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kalyan West is: 19.2827 73.2068.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kalyan West results.
