Kalyani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

92. Kalyani (कल्याणी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kalyani is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,206 eligible electors, of which 1,30,299 were male, 1,26,899 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalyani in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,145 eligible electors, of which 1,19,225 were male, 1,12,918 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,770 eligible electors, of which 1,04,204 were male, 94,565 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalyani in 2016 was 433. In 2011, there were 303.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dr. Ramendra Nath Biswas of TMC won in this seat by defeating Alakesh Das of CPIM by a margin of 26,095 votes which was 13.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Ramendra Nath Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Jyotsna Sarkar (Sikder) of CPIM by a margin of 15,690 votes which was 8.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 92. Kalyani Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kalyani are: Aniruddha Biswas (TMC), Ambika Roy (BJP), Goutam Malo (BSP), Sabuj Das (CPIM), Sangram Biswas (PFDS), Agniv Hira (IND), Amit Kumar Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.81%, while it was 90.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 362 polling stations in 92. Kalyani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

92. Kalyani constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Chanduria-II, Kanchrapara, Madanpur-I, Madanpur-II, Saguna, Sarati and Simurali GPs of CDB Chakdaha 2. Kalyani Municipality and 3. Gayespur Municipality. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Kalyani is 139 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalyani is: 23°00’10.4"N 88°28’35.0"E.

