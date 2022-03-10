Kalyanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kalyanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Satish Kumar Nigam (SP), Aroon Kumar (AAP), Anoop Katiyar (SUCOIC), Heera Devi (BSCP), Neelima Katiyar (BJP), Arun Mishra (BSP), Neha Tiwari (INC), Ashok Kumar (RVLP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.51%, which is -0.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nilima Katiyar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.211 Kalyanpur (कल्याणपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kalyanpur is part of Akbarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 358966 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,203 were male and 1,61,740 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalyanpur in 2019 was: 820 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,784 eligible electors, of which 1,80,815 were male,1,53,412 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,717 eligible electors, of which 1,65,871 were male, 1,36,840 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalyanpur in 2017 was 455. In 2012, there were 183 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nilima Katiyar of BJP won in this seat defeating Satish Kumar Nigam of SP by a margin of 23,342 which was 13.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satish Kumar Nigam ‘Advocate’ of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Lata Katiyar of BJP by a margin of 2,383 votes which was 1.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 211 Kalyanpur Assembly segment of the 44. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat defeating Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kalyanpur are: Satish Kumar Nigam (SP), Aroon Kumar (AAP), Anoop Katiyar (SUCOIC), Heera Devi (BSCP), Neelima Katiyar (BJP), Arun Mishra (BSP), Neha Tiwari (INC), Ashok Kumar (RVLP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.23%, while it was 49.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kalyanpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.211 Kalyanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 291. In 2012, there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.211 Kalyanpur comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 20, 21, 25, 27, 30, 32, 33, 47, 66, 68, 74 and 104 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kalyanpur constituency, which are: Bithoor, Sishamau, Govindnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kalyanpur is approximately 68 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kalyanpur is: 26°29’13.9"N 80°17’30.1"E.

