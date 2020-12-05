'Surappa is Upright Honest Person': Kamal Haasan Comes Out in Support of Anna University Vice Chancellor

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Saturday came out in support of Anna University Vice Chancellor M K Surappa and said if a person is hunted down for being honest then the actor will not remain silent.

Kamal Haasan also wondered whether Surappa is another Nambi Narayanan, the space scientist who was falsely framed on a spy case.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle Kamal Haasan said Surappa is an upright honest person and does not bend before the powers that be.

The MNM leader said Surappa wanted to take Tamil Nadu's technical education to great heights, however, this was not tolerated by the corrupt in the state.

"If a person does not bend, then he will be broken is their explanation," Kamal Haasan said.

He said based on an anonymous letter written by a coward the state government has appointed a commission of inquiry against Surappa.

"Have you inquired those who had stayed and those who had used Anna University vehicles improperly?" Kamal Haasan posed to the state government.

He also asked whether inquiries have been made against various ministers against whom corruption charges are being levelled by opposition parties, social activities and the media?

According to Kamal Haasan, the issue is not between an educationist and politicians.

"It is a war between a person who wants to be honest and the others, who are corrupt," Kamal Haasan said.

Another Nambi Narayanan should not be allowed to emerge and those who want to stand on the side of truth should break their silence and speak out.

"Honesty is our only property and the corrupt would want to sell and gobble that. They have to be chased out," Kamal Haasan said.

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry committee helmed by retired justice of the Madras High Court R. Kalaiyarasan, against Surappa on complaints alleging financial irregularities.

According to the government's order, Kalaiyarasan will submit his inquiry report in three months time.

The government said as the allegations are of serious nature, it has decided to conduct an inquiry against Surappa.

According to the government, it has received six complaints against Surappa.

Reacting to the development, Surappa had said he had never taken any bribe in his life.

As regards the allegation of hiring his daughter by Anna University, Surappa said she was an intellectual property (IP) specialist working at the Indian Institute of Science.

The Anna University IP officials use her services and she worked in an honorary capacity.

According to the government, the inquiry officer will also check into the functioning of the Anna University and whether it confirmed with the Anna University Act, 1978 and temporary appointments made during Surappa's tenure.