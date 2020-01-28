Take the pledge to vote

Kamal Haasan Hails Arvind Kejriwal as 'Achiever', Challenges Other Leaders to 'Emulate' Delhi CM

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share a video of Arvind Kejriwal, where he is heard stating the achievements of his government in the national capital.

January 28, 2020
New Delhi: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Tueday extolled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "proclamation" over the development work done by his government in the national capital in the past five years.

Hailing Kejriwal as an "achiever", Haasan challenged leaders across the country to follow in his footsteps.

The president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) took to Twitter to share a video of Kejriwal, where he is heard stating the achievements of his government in the national capital.

"What a proclamation by an achiever called @ArvindKejriwal. This seemingly astounding feat is imitable, if one has the moral and ethical strength. Do not just follow this leader, emulate him," he said.

"This is not an advice. This is a challenge. Take it, I have. He is a leader, so are you, so am I. I salute my brother in arms. DELHI DOOR NAHIN."

Haasan's statement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 8.

