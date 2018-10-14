English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan is Ready to Join Hands With Congress, But Only on One Condition
Kamal Haasan, who floated his party earlier this year, has been critical of both state and central government. However, this is the first time he has named Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan along with late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and film star Rajinikanth. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Speaking out against DMK for the first time, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said that his party is ready for an alliance with Congress if it parts way with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Haasan, who floated his party earlier this year, has been critical of both state and central government. However, this is the first time he has named the party. Earlier this year, the actor-turned-politician was snubbed by DMK and allies when they decided not to attend the all-party meeting proposed by him on the Cauvery issue.
Speaking to Thanthi TV on Friday, he said, "If DMK-Congress alliance breaks, I would be ready to join hands with Congress in the 2019 elections. I need to have a word with Congress to make sure our alliance would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu."
Haasan further said that MNM aims to fight corruption and they wouldn't join hands with any party which is tainted. "Both DMK and AIADMK have been corrupt. We will work hard to dethrone both these parties from Tamil Nadu," he added.
MNM founder's statement does not come as a surprise as he met met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi earlier in June to discuss the political situation in his home state. "We discussed politics, but not the way you think," Kamal said to reporters after the meeting.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
