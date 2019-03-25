Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman Candidate

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and it has been decided that the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose will address a huge public meeting in favour of TMC’s Andaman Lok Sabha candidate Ayan Mondal on April 6.Ayan Mondal is the son of Trinamool Congress leader Anita Mondal.Speaking to News18, Anita Mondal said, “I am grateful to our Didi (Mamata Banerjee) for requesting Kamal Haasan sir to campaign for my son in Andaman. The last date of campaigning in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is on April 8 and therefore, Haasan is coming here on April 6.”She added, “There will be a huge public meeting here in Port Blair which will be addressed by Haasan and Trinamool Congress leaders from Kolkata. Our agenda is only development and to take Andaman in the global map. Elections in Andaman will be held on April 11.”K Mahendran, vice-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, said, “The meeting between Haasan and CM Mamata Banerjee is all about campaigning for the TMC candidate in Andaman.”“In Andaman, more than 46% voters are Bengalis and rest are majorly from South India. Since Haasan needs no introduction, his public rally in Andaman will surely help the TMC candidate,” he added.Earlier, (in the afternoon) speaking to the media persons at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Haasan said, “Yes, I am here to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and to take her blessings and wishes. This is will be a political meeting.”The southern superstar has already made it clear that he will not be contesting the Lok Sabha election this time but he will work round-the-clock to ensure a victory for his candidates.On February 21, 2018, MNM was launched by Haasan at a public meeting in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He also launched a whistleblower mobile application named ‘Maiam Whistle’.This is not for the first time when Haasan met Banerjee in Kolkata. On November 10, 2017, he met Banerjee during Kolkata International Film Festival.Speaking to media persons then, Haasan had said, “I love this city…I love the film festival and I am a fan of your CM (Chief Minister).”Last year, he met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “My colour is definitely not saffron. That much I can say now.” Haasan in recent times, has been quite critical about the current political situation in Tamil Nadu and in the national politics.