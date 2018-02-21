Kamal Haasan Party Launch LIVE: 6 Hands in Flag Show 6 States and Star Denotes People, Says Haasan

Feb 21, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Question: Will you also follow the freebies culture if you come to power?

Kamal: I promise you that I will make sure you are in a position to buy things on your own and not depend on me to distribute freebies.

Question: How can you fight corruption? Every party says the same.

Kamal: It is not fair to make me fight corruption alone. How is it possible? We all should join hands and fight corruption.