Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) does not believe in implementation of total prohibition as it would bring in more harm, adding that they also do not believe in freebies."The question is whether the liquor shops should be spread out like this. We have to go in search of a post office but there is no need to search for a TASMAC (Tamil Nadu government liquor outlet). We have to change this situation," Kamal said.Kamal said this at a time when major opposition political parties in Tamil Nadu were demanding implementation of a total ban on the sale of liquor in the state.In his final column in the Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kamal on Thursday said it is not possible to make an entire society to dislike liquor. The new politician said total prohibition would result in creation of a mafia, as it has been seen in the history of the world. "Liquor drinking is not like gambling that could be stopped suddenly," said Kamal.He also said that the human body would not agree to stop consumption of liquor suddenly. "Liquor consumption could be reduced but whether it could be stopped totally is doubtful," he said, adding that introduction of prohibition and then lifting it as a game that he does not understand.The actor-turned-politician said that he was worried about liquor shops opening near schools and that political parties play the liquor prohibition card to attract women votes.On freebies by the government, Kamal said it will not work out whereas a permanent way has to be chalked out for the people's livelihood.On his party's policy on education, the superstar said the focus will be on providing good quality education to many than being satisfied with just educating more number of people.He claimed the party has several plans to upgrade the quality of education provided in government schools and that they oppose the common entrance exam for medical college admission while adding that education should be part of the concurrent list in the Constitution.“Our policies are different and the plans to implement these policies are also different. If there is any change in plans, it would not mean a change in the party’s policy,” said Kamal.The actor claimed that there were two groups of people, one from Harvard and the other locals, who would guide the party in terms of various plans. “People’s welfare and Tamil Nadu's prosperity are the broad policies of the MNM party and there will be several plans to achieve the same,” said Kamal Haasan.(With IANS inputs)