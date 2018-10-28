English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan Says his Party May Contest in Tamil Nadu Bypolls
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan indicated that a firm decision will be taken when the Election Commission announces the schedule for the polls.
File photo of Kamal Haasan.
Loading...
Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has said his party MNM would take the call on contesting the by-elections to 20 Tamil Nadu assembly seats, including the 18 which have fallen vacant following disqualification of MLAs elected from there, after the poll schedule was announced.
Haasan, who has been touring the state as part of his "journey with the people" programme, indicated that a firm decision will be taken when the Election Commission announces the schedule for the polls.
"Let us face it if that comes. Let us see when that happens," the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder told reporters on Saturday when asked if his party would contest the bypolls.
The Madras High Court last week upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, loyal to AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, and cleared the decks for the bypolls in the constituencies.
Besides the 18, the Tiruvarur seat represented by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tiruparankundram by AIADMK's AK Bose are vacant in view of their recent deaths.
Haasan, who has been touring the state as part of his "journey with the people" programme, indicated that a firm decision will be taken when the Election Commission announces the schedule for the polls.
"Let us face it if that comes. Let us see when that happens," the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder told reporters on Saturday when asked if his party would contest the bypolls.
The Madras High Court last week upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, loyal to AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, and cleared the decks for the bypolls in the constituencies.
Besides the 18, the Tiruvarur seat represented by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tiruparankundram by AIADMK's AK Bose are vacant in view of their recent deaths.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to Re-enter the House as a New Wild Card Entrant
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...