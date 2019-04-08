Kamal Haasan Slams Rahul Gandhi for Contesting from 2 Seats, Accuses BJP of 'Guarding Corruption'

: Actor-turned-politician and president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from two parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said just because contesting elections from more than one seat has been done before does not mean it was a right practice. Haasan also slammed the BJP on its 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign.In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, Haasan said as a voter he would not like a politician contesting from two seats."It has been done by many of my predecessors some of whom I admire. But that does not mean I will agree with everything they have done. The idea of the society is to improve upon the good work done by your ancestors and also look at it critically but respectfully. I am doing exactly that. As a voter, would I like a politician contesting from 2 seats? I would not like it," Haasan told CNN News18.The Congress president of late has received sharp criticism from the Opposition parties for his decision to contest elections from both Wayanad in Kerela and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He filed his nomination from Wayanad on April 4 and is expected to file his nomination from Amethi on April 10.On the issue of corruption, which is a large part of the MNM's agenda for the polls, Haasan said BJP's chowkidar campaign does not seem to be doing what it suggests."Probably they are guarding something. But I don't think they are guarding the poor man's interest. I think they are guarding corruption itself. They are the chowkidars for the corrupt. Look at the number of corrupt people who slipped through the chowkidar's gate," he alleged.Although Haasan is not contesting the 2019 polls he has fielded 58 candidates; 40 for Lok Sabha and 18 for the Tamil Nadu assembly by-elections, roping in a few smaller parties.Ahead of the elections in Tamil Nadu scheduled on April 18, Haasan has chosen to not align with the Dravidian arch rivals DMK and AIADMK. Instead, he has shifted focus and concentrated all energy to fight against them with corruption and development as tools.