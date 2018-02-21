Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to launch his party on Wednesday after months of planning and working on the finer details.The actor kickstarted his rally from former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameswaram, where he met the former President's family members. The tour will stop at 12 locations and will include four public meetings, while finally concluding with the party name being announced and the party flag being hoisted around 6 pm in Madurai.Haasan has in the last four days met leaders from various parties including the DMK, CPI(M), Naam Tamilar Katchi and the DMDK. The highlight, though, was him meeting his friend and political, cinema counterpart – Rajinikanth. Haasan even invited the fellow superstar to the launch of his new party. Both actors have categorically maintained that they would not be joining hands in their new avatars.With his stance clear against right-wing ideology, Haasan has not invited the BJP. Even Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, AIADMK, whose "corrupt ways" forced the actor to enter politics were ignored.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance while Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a video message, which will be played on the screens at the event, to congratulate and welcome the actor.By the looks of it, Haasan wants the event to be a low-key affair as there are hardly any banners, posters of the actor in Ramanathapuram or Madurai. The fans, though, had assembled in huge numbers at Madurai airport on Tuesday to welcome their 'Thalaivar'.Ramanathapuram residents are thrilled that Kamal Haasan chose their district to kickstart his political journey. "Considering the vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, change needs to take place. We are sure Kamal Haasan will be that change. The fact that he is focusing on making villages world-class is a great move," said a local.Another resident could not contain his excitement and claimed to be a "huge fan" of the actor. "I am happy he choose to enter politics and has decided to start his journey from here. I can't wait to hear what Thalaivar has to say on February 21," said the man.With two of Tamil Nadu's biggest stars deciding to enter politics around the same time, comparisons are bound to happen. "If I had to choose between Rajini and Kamal, I would go with the latter. He seems to know what it takes to be a good administrator. He is intelligent, outspoken and his statements on fighting corruption are a welcome change," said a local auto driver.Ever since his he announced his decision to enter politics, Kamal Haasan has shown immense disdain for right-wing politics. He has made it clear that he will not follow caste-based politics nor is he interested in any "spiritual" politics like Rajinikanth. The actor has long conveyed his ideologies through the films that he has acted in and it is on the same lines that he is expected tp take the political plunge.