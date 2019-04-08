English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan Weighing Options for Third Front Formation
Kamal Haasan, during the launch of his party's manifesto, told reporters that leaders of several parties have been holding discussions to propose a third PM candidate.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Coimbatore: Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan Monday said the people have started thinking of a third front and expressed the need to project a third prime ministerial candidate.
Speaking to reporters here, the actor-turned-politician said he was confident of seeing the formation of such a front and added that the leaders of several parties have been holding discussions in that regard.
Also, Kamal said there was the need to have a third prime ministerial candidate.
Later, he released a manifesto for Coimbatore constituency.
