Kamal Haasan Weighing Options for Third Front Formation

Kamal Haasan, during the launch of his party's manifesto, told reporters that leaders of several parties have been holding discussions to propose a third PM candidate.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Coimbatore: Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan Monday said the people have started thinking of a third front and expressed the need to project a third prime ministerial candidate.

Speaking to reporters here, the actor-turned-politician said he was confident of seeing the formation of such a front and added that the leaders of several parties have been holding discussions in that regard.

Also, Kamal said there was the need to have a third prime ministerial candidate.

Later, he released a manifesto for Coimbatore constituency.
