Kamal Haasan Weighing Options for Third Front Formation

: Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan Monday said the people have started thinking of a third front and expressed the need to project a third prime ministerial candidate.Speaking to reporters here, the actor-turned-politician said he was confident of seeing the formation of such a front and added that the leaders of several parties have been holding discussions in that regard.Also, Kamal said there was the need to have a third prime ministerial candidate.Later, he released a manifesto for Coimbatore constituency.