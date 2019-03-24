Kamal Haasan Withdraws from Poll Race, Says Will Work Towards Success of His Candidates

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced that he would neither contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.Releasing party's manifesto in Coimbatore, the actor-turned-politician said, "I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates, but will not contest."Haasan's decision comes days after he criticised Rajinikanth for not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Referring to Rajinikanth's announcements on entering politics, he said "you were thumping your thighs yesterday, why were you thumping? Just for sound?"He had also announced that his party will contest from 40 seats for the polls. "Whoever comes to Delhi, it will affect TN. We are going there (to Delhi) for that," he had said.