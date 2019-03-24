English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan Withdraws from Poll Race, Says Will Work Towards Success of His Candidates
Haasan's decision comes days after he criticised Rajinikanth for not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced that he would neither contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu.
Releasing party's manifesto in Coimbatore, the actor-turned-politician said, "I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates, but will not contest."
Haasan's decision comes days after he criticised Rajinikanth for not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Referring to Rajinikanth's announcements on entering politics, he said "you were thumping your thighs yesterday, why were you thumping? Just for sound?"
He had also announced that his party will contest from 40 seats for the polls. "Whoever comes to Delhi, it will affect TN. We are going there (to Delhi) for that," he had said.
Releasing party's manifesto in Coimbatore, the actor-turned-politician said, "I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates, but will not contest."
Haasan's decision comes days after he criticised Rajinikanth for not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Referring to Rajinikanth's announcements on entering politics, he said "you were thumping your thighs yesterday, why were you thumping? Just for sound?"
He had also announced that his party will contest from 40 seats for the polls. "Whoever comes to Delhi, it will affect TN. We are going there (to Delhi) for that," he had said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn And More: Music Streaming Battles Have Just Started
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
- IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results