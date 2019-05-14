English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan's Party Demands Resignation of AIADMK Minister Who Said Actor's Tongue Must be Cut for Godse Remark
MNM in a statement said that the AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji has violated his oath as a minister and that his statements on the party chief Kamal Haasan lacked “political and personal decency”.
File image of Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan. (Image: PTI)
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji, a day after the Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said that actor-politician Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped for saying the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
