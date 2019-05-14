Take the pledge to vote

Kamal Haasan's Party Demands Resignation of AIADMK Minister Who Said Actor's Tongue Must be Cut for Godse Remark

MNM in a statement said that the AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji has violated his oath as a minister and that his statements on the party chief Kamal Haasan lacked “political and personal decency”.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Kamal Haasan's Party Demands Resignation of AIADMK Minister Who Said Actor's Tongue Must be Cut for Godse Remark
File image of Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan. (Image: PTI)
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji, a day after the Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said that actor-politician Kamal Haasan's tongue should be chopped for saying the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu.

MNM in a statement said that the AIADMK minister has violated his oath as a minister and that his statements on the party chief lacked “political and personal decency”.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Bhalaji said Haasan made the remark to gain the votes of minorities in Aravakuruchi Assembly constituency where a by-election is to be held on May 19.

The Minister said Haasan spews venom and wondered why he was doing that. “For the statement he made, one day or the other, someone will cut off his tongue. Whatever he speaks is full of poison. If you sow a seed, it will grow. If you sow poison, poison will grow. He is spreading hate and action should be taken against him,"Bhalaji said.

Campaigning for his party candidate, Haasan on Sunday said, “I am not saying this because a majority are Muslims. I am saying this before the Gandhi statue. Independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse."

The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission and demanded a five-day ban on the famed actor and MNM president for his remarks. However, the State Congress and the DMK came out in support of the actor and said Kamal Haasan was not wrong in making that statement.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
