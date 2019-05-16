English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Haasan’s Team says Reports of Chappals Being Hurled at His Vehicle in Tamil Nadu ‘Completely False’
Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a row this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Loading...
Madurai: A day after it was reported that chappals were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing a rally in Tirupparankundram, his party cadre dismissed the reports and claimed that no such ruckus took place.
A core member of Makkal Needhi Maiam, who was with Haasan at the public rally, told News 18 that no one hurled a shoe at him and the team is not aware of the ruckus that took place on Wednesday night. The member said the information that chappal was hurled at Kamal is completely false.
"A group of people tried to create ruckus and someone attempted to hurl a chappal from the rear end of the meeting area when Kamal Haasan's public meeting was about to end. However, it didn’t land anywhere near Kamal and the arrested accused gave different versions about the incident. We are probing the matter and have detained 10 people for creating ruckus," said Davidson Devasirvatham, Madurai commissioner.
One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.
Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
A core member of Makkal Needhi Maiam, who was with Haasan at the public rally, told News 18 that no one hurled a shoe at him and the team is not aware of the ruckus that took place on Wednesday night. The member said the information that chappal was hurled at Kamal is completely false.
"A group of people tried to create ruckus and someone attempted to hurl a chappal from the rear end of the meeting area when Kamal Haasan's public meeting was about to end. However, it didn’t land anywhere near Kamal and the arrested accused gave different versions about the incident. We are probing the matter and have detained 10 people for creating ruckus," said Davidson Devasirvatham, Madurai commissioner.
One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.
Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results