Kamal Haasan’s Team says Reports of Chappals Being Hurled at His Vehicle in Tamil Nadu ‘Completely False’

Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a row this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Kamal Haasan’s Team says Reports of Chappals Being Hurled at His Vehicle in Tamil Nadu ‘Completely False’
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Madurai: A day after it was reported that chappals were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing a rally in Tirupparankundram, his party cadre dismissed the reports and claimed that no such ruckus took place.

A core member of Makkal Needhi Maiam, who was with Haasan at the public rally, told News 18 that no one hurled a shoe at him and the team is not aware of the ruckus that took place on Wednesday night. The member said the information that chappal was hurled at Kamal is completely false.

"A group of people tried to create ruckus and someone attempted to hurl a chappal from the rear end of the meeting area when Kamal Haasan's public meeting was about to end. However, it didn’t land anywhere near Kamal and the arrested accused gave different versions about the incident. We are probing the matter and have detained 10 people for creating ruckus," said Davidson Devasirvatham, Madurai commissioner.

One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
