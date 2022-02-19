Kamal Kitty Club, Triple Talaq Victim, Women Leaders from Guj, MP: Pink Power Galore in BJP's UP Campaign

With two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections done, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted its focus to women voters, bringing in prominent campaigners from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

During the first two phases of the UP polls, a higher percentage of women turned out to exercise their voting rights. As a result, political parties are making every effort to reach out to them and persuade them, including going door-to-door and speaking to women in households.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the BJP fielded a total of seven co-election-in-charges for the elections in Uttar Pradesh, three of whom are women leaders.

Kamal Kitty Club

On the model of the kitty party, the BJP launched the ‘kamal kitty club’ to attract female voters. The party has also fielded ‘pravasi’ women to campaign. Since February 10, these women have been going door-to-door, meeting and speaking with women.

Advertisement

The ‘kamal kitty club’ is set to last 15 days. According to ANI, every pravasi worker in Lucknow is campaigning for the candidate in five assembly seats.

“Whenever we meet women, they express their satisfaction with the way women have been treated with respect in this country since the BJP came to power. Furthermore, they are pleased with the schemes that have been initiated and implemented for them," Sita Negi, Nagar Adhyask, BJP Mahila Morcha of Lucknow, told ANI.

Burqa Clad Triple Talaq Victim Campaigns for BJP

A 27-year-old burqa-clad woman, who is a triple-talaq victim, is also campaigning for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to make the Muslim women realise the good work being done by the saffron party in the state. Nida Khan believes that unlike other parties, the BJP does not see Muslims as a vote bank only but considers them as equals, PTI said in its report.

Khan, who dons a burqa, has campaigned for the BJP candidates in the first and second phase of the assembly elections and is set to join the poll campaign in other parts of the state for the other phases. She is usually accompanied by female members of the BJP as well as members of the party’s minority cell during the campaigning.

“I have done door-to-door campaigning and held small meetings with the female voters for BJP candidates both in Meerut and Bareilly. I will also join the campaigning for the party in central and eastern UP districts," Khan, who joined the minority wing of the BJP in January this year, told PTI.

“We move in smaller groups for door-to-door campaigning and try to meet the maximum women voters in a day. I inform the voters about welfare schemes of the BJP government," Khan said. We usually campaign in areas with considerable Muslim voters, the triple talaq victim said.

Advertisement

When asked about her reasons for joining the BJP, Khan, who hails from Bareilly, said, “I have realised that all political parties be it the Samajwadi Party, the Congress or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), all use Muslims only as a vote bank. They take our votes to get to power and then forget us for the next five years. This is why the Muslim community is one of the least developed communities in our society. However, this is not the story in the BJP, where everyone is considered as equal."

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.