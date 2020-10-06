Kamal Nath, 7 Others Booked for Violating Covid Guidelines at Poll Meeting in Madhya Pradesh

The police in Datiya district on Tuesday lodged a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and seven others for violating coronavirus safety guidelines at a poll meeting.

The party held a poll meeting at Bhander in Datiya where Nath, party candidate Pool Singh Baraiya and others were present. On the basis of a complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arvind Mahor, a case was lodged by Bhander police station against Nath and seven others.

The police said after seeing footage from the poll meeting, it was evident that 2,000-2,500 persons were present as against permission of 100 persons allowed, which violated Covid-19 safety guidelines and Section 144 of CrPC.

A case has been lodged under several sections of Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.