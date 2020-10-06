POLITICS

Kamal Nath, 7 Others Booked for Violating Covid Guidelines at Poll Meeting in Madhya Pradesh

File photo of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

The police said after seeing footage from the poll meeting, it was evident that 2,000-2,500 persons were present as against permission of 100 persons allowed, which violated Covid-19 safety guidelines and Section 144 of CrPC.

The police in Datiya district on Tuesday lodged a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and seven others for violating coronavirus safety guidelines at a poll meeting.

The party held a poll meeting at Bhander in Datiya where Nath, party candidate Pool Singh Baraiya and others were present. On the basis of a complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arvind Mahor, a case was lodged by Bhander police station against Nath and seven others.

The police said after seeing footage from the poll meeting, it was evident that 2,000-2,500 persons were present as against permission of 100 persons allowed, which violated Covid-19 safety guidelines and Section 144 of CrPC.

A case has been lodged under several sections of Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

