Kamal Nath Alleges Govt Employees Have 'Secret' Affection for BJP, Says His Wrath is Slow But Furious

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday alleged that some government employees in the state harboured a "secret affection" for the BJP and warned them to be ready to face his "wrath" when his party comes to power.Nath, who was addressing his first rally in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assembly constituency, said in Hindi: "Kamal Nath ki chakki chalti hai der sey par bahut bareek peesti hai (Kamal Nath's wrath is slow but very furious)."The Congress leader, who is seen as one of the front-runners to be his party's chief ministerial candidate, alleged that some government officials were biased in favour of the BJP that was ruling the state for 15 years. Such government servants do not sport the badge of the saffron party but "secretly keep it in their pockets," Nath said.He also cautioned police officials in the same breath, saying they should "respect the uniforms they wore." "Remember you have taken an oath. All officials should remember that there will 12th (December 12) after the 11th (December 11).""Yaad rakhna, 11 ke baad 12 bhee aata hai," he said in Hindi, referring to the December 11 vote-counting day. Elections would be held on November 28 for the state assembly, where the BJP has ruled for the last 15 years.The Congress stalwart, a nine-term Member of Parliament from Chhindwara, was holding a public rally in support of the Congress candidate from Budhni, Arun Yadav, who is also the party's former state president. Nath urged voters to give a "chance" to him and Yadav instead of chief minister Chouhan this time. "I will consider Budhni a part of Chhindwara and will usher development here with the help of Arun Yadav. We will create history in Budhni," he said at his last rally of the day.The former union minister also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan, asking how they will clean Narmada and Ganga rivers that they have promised to do when they did not have "clean intentions"."They instead cleaned the banks," Nath said referring to alleged multi-core bank scams that has come out in public in recent times including by defaulter businessmen like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. He urged local voters to dislodge Chouhan from the seat, saying it will usher the way to progress for them and also across the state.Nath alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become "number-one in unemployment, corruption, rape and sand mining" under Chouhan's rule. "For 15 years, you have suffered a government of loot and lies. It's time to change this," he said.Nath talked about the development work he did in his parliamentary constituency of Chhindwara and asked Chouhan how many people had got scholarships or health care facilities in Budhani.