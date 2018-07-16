Kamal Nath Asks Lord Shiva to End Shivraj’s Rule in MP, ‘Nandi’ Seeks Wisdom for Congress Leaders

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have often engaged in a bitter war of words in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, but more often than not these exchanges turn cheeky.State Congress chief Kamal Nath recently urged Lord Mahakal to end Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s “misrule” in a letter and none other than ‘Nandi’ — Lord Shiva’s sacred bull — took the pains to get back to Nath.‘Nandi’, in the brief unsigned letter, has urged the Lord Shiva to offer some wisdom to Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath.The letter takes a dig at an incident involving Congress Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, when the senior leader was caught on camera throwing away a coconut offered by a follower on the road.The letter that has gone viral alleged that the god had forwarded his blessings in the coconut but Jyotiraditya Scindia chose to reject it. The BJP has in the meanwhile, accused Scindia of hurting religious sentiments with this act.The letter writer has provided his address as Kailash Parvat, Bharatvarsh.A video is also making the rounds on social media in which CM Shivraj can be seen riding the Jan Ashirwad rath and is seen religiously accepting a coconut offered by one of the followers and also touches it on his head before keeping it with him properly.The Congress, was however, remained unimpressed by the pun and party leaders visited the Mahakal temple and narrated CM Shivraj’s misdeeds in Nandi’s ears.Tussle between the BJP and Congress has heated up in the run-up to the assembly elections. Both the political rivals have come up with a series of spoof videos ridiculing each other.On July 13, on the eve of the commencement of CM Shivraj’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ujjain, Kamal Nath shot off a letter to Lord Mahakal accusing the BJP leader of destroying the state with his ‘misrule’ and urged the deity to bless the public by ending Shivraj’s rule in Madhya Pradesh this time.