'Kamal Nath Deceptive Like Ravan': BJP and Congress Trade Barbs as MP Bypolls Draw Closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday likened state Congress Committee President Kamal Nath to be deceptive like demon king character of 'Ravana' from the Ramayana.

Addressing election rallies at Ambah in Morena district, Chouhan said, “In the past, he had weaved a deceptive net of farm loan waiver. He is weaving the same net again, please don’t fall for the trap."

He further explained saying, “Ravan was also deceptive and had treacherously abducted goddess Sita who had fallen into his trap. Therefore, don’t fall for the trap laid by the Congressmen. When we are making recruitments, Kamal Nath is saying it was there in Vachan Patra. If he were in state government, he would have done nothing.”

Nath responded to Chouhan's remarks stating “Shivraj ji, the public has identified you properly as they did in 2018, the public will make you sit at home this time in bypolls.”

The senior Congress leader at a rally in Bhind district said, “Shivraj ji is saying that he is temporary Chief Minister and is asking to be appointed as permanent CM. When the public had appointed you as permanent CM for 15 years, he destroyed the state. The public will not be deceived now and will make you sit at home."

He also lauded the land of Chambal saying locals here don’t forgive deceit and the BJP has defamed the region with their "saudebazi", and the public will teach the saffron party a lesson.

Nath has accused the Chief Minister of engaging in theatrics by kneeling at times and laying the ground on others.

Bypolls to 28 MP Assembly seats are scheduled for November 3.